Geriatric centres for elderly PwDs of Odisha on cards

BHUBANESWAR: Aiming at extending holistic care to elderly citizens with disabilities, the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department has planned to open geriatric disability centres in various districts in the state.

The department on Saturday asked all the district collectors to submit proposals to the district-level project approval committees in this connection.

It has also framed a state action plan to run such centres for senior citizens. According to this plan, each centre will provide drug-free treatment to elderly persons with musculoskeletal diseases such as back pain, arthritis and even paralysis and other age-related mobility challenges, to restore their functional skills.

Officials said a centre will admit patients of 60 years and above, and the treatment will be free of cost for all BPL patients while a nominal fee may be collected from other senior citizens depending upon the service provided.