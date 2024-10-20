Lighthouses evolving as tourism sites, says Thakur

BHUBANESWAR: Lighthouses across the country that once guided mariners are now evolving as centres of tourism, culture and learning, said Union minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shantanu Thakur.

Inaugurating the second edition of the Ministry’s Lighthouse Tourism Conclave-2024 at Puri on Saturday, Thakur said the ministry has embarked on a transformative journey to revitalise the historic lighthouses. So far, 75 iconic lighthouses across the nation including five in Odisha have been developed at a cost of Rs 60 crore to serve as vibrant spaces for both recreation and community engagement.

He said each lighthouse has been equipped with modern amenities such as museums, amphitheatres, children’s parks, etc. In Odisha, Gopalpur, Puri, Chandrabhaga, Paradip, and False Point lighthouses have been developed as part of this initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said these iconic structures hold immense social and historical significance, not only for seafarers who rely on them for navigation but also local communities and visitors who are drawn to their majesty and charm.

A presentation was made by the directorate general of lighthouses and lightships (DGL) showcasing the current status and future prospects of lighthouse tourism in India.