Social worker dies by suicide Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A 31-year-old social worker allegedly died by suicide at a guest house within Bharatpur police limits here on Saturday.

The deceased, a native of Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal, had reportedly checked into the guest house in the Kalinga Nagar area on Wednesday for some work. Police said the man returned to the guest house at 10.30 pm on Friday and was supposed to check out at 12 pm on the day. As he did not leave, the guest house staff went to his room to check on him but found the door locked.

When he did not open the door for a long time, the staff informed police of the matter. On reaching the spot, police broke the door open and found him hanging from a ceiling fan by using a rope. However, the cops did not recover any suicide note from the spot.

The deceased’s body was seized and sent for postmortem. “A case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation launched into the matter,” said an officer of Bharatpur police station. Police are verifying whether the man took the extreme step over some monetary dispute or any other personal issue.