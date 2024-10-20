Two held for forcing girl into flesh trade in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old youth and his female friend for allegedly trying to force a minor girl into prostitution.

The accused were identified as Raj Pattnaik and Prativarani Rout (20). As per sources, the duo had opened a salon-cum-spa near Ravi Talkies Square. They had recently employed a 16-year-old girl from Keonjhar as receptionist. However, they tried to engage her in prostitution at the spa.

Though the girl rejected their demands outright, the accused, in a bid to convince her, took her to Puri on Friday. However, she was firm on not engaging in the flesh trade.

On returning to Bhubaneswar, the duo confined the girl inside the salon. However, she managed to telephone her family members and one of their relatives rushed to the place.

Police was informed and they arrived and rescued her. A case was registered and the duo arrested.