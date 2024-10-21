Odisha: East Coast Railway transforms scrap into art with dinosaur sculpture

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Sunday announced an initiative to transform waste materials and scrap into stunning works of craft as part of its ongoing drive on cleanliness and sustainability.

Employees of the diesel and electric loco shed, traction substation and traction distribution sections have made artworks that not only enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the railway premises but also promoted environmental awareness.

As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva and Swachhata Pakhwada campaigns, ECoR employees have utilised an array of discarded materials including bull gears, traction bars, pneumatic pipes and compressor valve to create impressive art pieces.

These innovative artworks included representation of India’s map in Tricolour, models of famous landmarks such as Qutub Minar and bridges, as well as sculptures of dinosaurs, musical instruments and other creative forms.

The artworks have garnered attention from passersby and local communities, showcasing the potential of waste materials to convey meaningful messages about sustainability and environment conservation.

“Among the standout creations are human figures captured in dance poses, crafted from scrap metals and welded into intricate designs. These installations, made from components like cam gears and piston carriers, exemplify how discarded materials can be transformed into beautiful expressions of art,” said a railway official.

This initiative, he said, serves as a platform for skill development among railway employees. During their leisure time, the staff from various locations including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Araku have actively engaged in beautifying their surroundings through art, he added.