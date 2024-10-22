Man duped of Rs 3 lakh on promise of marriage in Odisha, cops sit on case

BHUBANESWAR : The Bharatpur police station, which has been in the eye of a storm for allegedly harassing an army officer and his fiancée, is in the news for wrong reasons once again. This time, for reportedly sitting over a complaint of a man who was apparently cheated of more than Rs 3 lakh on the promise of marriage.

The man had lodged a complaint with Bharatpur police earlier in June but the police allegedly turned a blind eye to it and did not even investigate the matter. The complainant, who works in a hotel here, was compelled to reach out to the media on Monday in a bid to draw the attention of the authorities to his case.

According to the complainant, a person claiming to be a railway employee had come in contact with his family members on Facebook. He had allegedly promised the man’s family to find a suitable bride for him.

He had even taken Rs 3 lakh from them on the pretext of providing him a job in Railways. However, the accused later stopped responding to them.

Interestingly, the complaint was lodged when suspended police officer Dinakrushna Mishra was IIC of Bharatpur police station. Police said the investigation into the matter is underway.