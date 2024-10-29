Tadoba tigress starts new life in Similipal

BHUBANESWAR: The tigress brought from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra was soft-released into an enclosure in the core area of Similipal south division on Monday to allow it to get acclimatised to the new environment before being let out in the wild.
PCCF (wildlife) Susanta Nanda said the 31-month-old tigress is doing well in the enclosure. It will play a key role in enhancing the gene pool of big cats in STR.
Named Jamuna, the tigress was released into the enclosure at around 10 am in presence of senior officials of the Forest department and STR. A three-member team of veterinary experts examined the health of the tigress before its release into the enclosure.
The female tiger will be released in the core area of STR after being monitored at the enclosure for a week or two. It has already been radio-collared for the purpose.
As per the All Odisha Tiger Estimation (AOTE) 2023-24 report, Similipal has around 27 tigers and 12 cubs. However, in-breeding and lack of migratory flow have emerged as major threats to the striped predators of STR.
The spike in number of pseudo-melanistic tigers, that now constitutes close to half of Similipal’s total big cat population, has also been referred by the experts as an indication of lack of genetic diversity within the population.
Keeping this in view, the Forest department had written to NTCA in February this year seeking its permission to introduce female tigers from other landscapes to supplement the existing tiger population of Similipal and improve genetic diversity of big cat population in the protected area.
Nanda said steps are being taken to bring another female tiger from TATR soon. A study on genetic compatibility among tigers in Similipal and Central India landscape is also being carried out by the National Centre for Biological Sciences, he added.