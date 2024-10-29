Tadoba tigress starts new life in Similipal

BHUBANESWAR: The tigress brought from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra was soft-released into an enclosure in the core area of Similipal south division on Monday to allow it to get acclimatised to the new environment before being let out in the wild.

PCCF (wildlife) Susanta Nanda said the 31-month-old tigress is doing well in the enclosure. It will play a key role in enhancing the gene pool of big cats in STR.

Named Jamuna, the tigress was released into the enclosure at around 10 am in presence of senior officials of the Forest department and STR. A three-member team of veterinary experts examined the health of the tigress before its release into the enclosure.

The female tiger will be released in the core area of STR after being monitored at the enclosure for a week or two. It has already been radio-collared for the purpose.