CM launches portal for people to join Vision Odisha planning

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Wednesday kick-started the process for preparing a comprehensive vision document with strategies to realise the mission Viksit Odisha 2036, aligning with the broader national aspiration of Viksit Bharat 2047, by seeking the active cooperation of the common people and their opinion.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched a web portal https://vision.odisha.gov.in to seek opinion of the people in this regard. He said as the state strives to play a leading role in the Viksit Bharat initiative, the government invites all citizens to join in co-creating the Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047. “Together, let’s shape a prosperous and vibrant future,” he said.

The chief minister said Odisha will celebrate the centenary of its formation in 2036, and India will commemorate 100 years of independence in 2047. “The two historic milestones offer unparalleled opportunities to propel the state’s growth and make a lasting impact. We encourage you to share your valuable insights and suggestions across critical areas such as economic acceleration, inclusive and sustainable growth and platforms to drive these initiatives,” he said.

“It will just not be a government document, it will be an aspirational document of the people, by the people and for the people of Odisha,” he added.

The chief minister said the two deputy chief ministers and ministers will also discuss with the common citizens about the vision document and give shape to it collectively. Opinions of eminent citizens, organisations, intellectuals, educationists, policy makers, non-resident Odias, industrialists besides common people will be taken by the government for the preparation of the vision document.

Stating that Odisha has a special place in the scheme of things planned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister stated that he had said many times that Odisha will be a growth engine of Viksit Bharat.

The chief minister said people of the state have taken the government into confidence within a very short time. “The focus of our government is to reach the common people, listen to their grievances and solve them,” he added.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida and chief secretary Manoj Ahuja also elaborated on the vision plans.