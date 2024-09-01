Not given a guest seat, Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana alleges ‘disrespect’

BHUBANESWAR: Peeved over not being provided a guest seat during the Local Self-Governance Day celebration at Lok Seba Bhawan on Saturday, mayor Sulochana Das accused the BJP government of having no respect for public representatives.

Pointing out that this happened despite an invitation card being sent to her for the event, Das said it was a huge disrespect to the mayor’s chair who is a public representative elected from the grassroots.

“In fact, this might be for the first time that mayor, the first citizen of the city, did not get a seat for the Local Self-Governance Day celebration,” she rued.

Notably, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi had also been meted out the same treatment during celebration of Capital Foundation Day under BJD regime. Sarangi, who had not been seen in the 74th and 75th foundation day celebration of Bhubaneswar in 2022 and 2023 respectively, had also alleged in the past that she was not invited to the important event despite being the member of Parliament in Lok Sabha from Bhubaneswar constituency.

However, both the city MP and the mayor were seen sharing the dais in BMC’s Local Self-Governance Day celebration event in the city on Saturday evening.