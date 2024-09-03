State BJP President Manmohan Samal accuses opposition of creating confusion

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday came down heavily on the BJD and Congress for stalling the Assembly over inclusion of all women in Subhadra Yojana.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal accused the regional party of trying to create confusion among the people ahead of the launch of the scheme for political reasons.

The BJD stayed in power for 24 years but did nothing for women empowerment. It treated the women members of self-help groups as vote bank but finally got rejected by them, he said.

He said the standard operating procedure (SOP) for implementation of the scheme is already out and criteria for selection of beneficiaries have been clearly spelled out. There is no need to create confusion.

The state government has decided not to include women whose family annual income is more than Rs 2.5 lakh, she or any other member of her family is an income tax payee and getting monthly financial benefits of Rs 1,500 from central or state government under welfare schemes.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Subhadra Yojana on September 17 at Janata Maidan here. Eligible women beneficiaries will get the first instalment of Rs 5,000 under the scheme on the day. Money will be sent to the accounts of beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer scheme,” said Samal.

Taking a jibe at the regional outfit for demanding inclusion of all women under the scheme, Samal said, “We will have no objection if BJD covers all women under the scheme when it returns to power.”

Replying to a query on the number of beneficiaries who will get the first instalment, Samal said it will be difficult to say at present as registration for availing the benefit will start from September 3. Cash disbursement will be done only after verification of applications.