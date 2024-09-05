IIT-Bhubaneswar student falls to death, suicide suspected

BHUBANESWAR: A third-year engineering student of IIT-Bhubaneswar died after falling from the fifth floor of the institute’s administrative building late on Tuesday night. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

According to Jatni police, the victim, a native of Assam, was studying at the meteorology department here. Her family lived in Delhi.

Preliminary probe suggested she may have attempted to reach the terrace but could not as the door was locked. Subsequently, she is believed to have jumped through a window on the fifth floor.

She had reportedly skipped her last semester between December and July over mental health issues, police said. Police sources said the girl’s parents had also submitted an undertaking to IIT authorities a few months back and given their consent to allow her to continue her studies.

“She had returned to Bhubaneswar recently and rejoined her classes. Her family members will be quizzed to find out more details about her health issues. She was very good in her academics and the exact reason behind her death will be revealed during investigation, said Soumyakanta Baliarsingh, inspector-in-charge of Jatni police station. Police have not recovered any note but seized the victim’s mobile phone for further investigation.

The student was rushed to the institute’s medical centre where the doctors declared her dead.

Sources said the student kept to herself and hardly interacted with others. She had two friends who used to keep and provide her medications every day. Jatni police has registered a case of unnatural death and launched a probe into the matter.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)