Odisha: Jail superintendent of Jharpada special jail in Vigilance net for corruption

BHUBANESWAR: Once a superintendent of Jharpada special jail in the capital city, Satya Prakash Swain landed in the same prison on Saturday following his arrest by the Vigilance on charges of amassing disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of 89 per cent of his known sources of income.

Currently, the superintendent of Keonjhar district jail, Swain and his family members were found in possession of a four-storey building spread over 3,300 sq ft in Laxmisagar area, four plots in prime localities of Bhubaneswar, Balangir and Dhenkanal, gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh, bank and postal deposits to the tune of Rs 6.24 lakh, household articles amounting to Rs 15 lakh and other assets.

“Swain could not give a satisfactory response as to how he amassed the immovable and movable assets. A case was registered against him and his wife,” said a Vigilance officer.

On Friday, the anti-corruption agency raided seven places linked to Swain in Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar and Bhadrak. Searches were carried out at his house in Laxmisagar, parental house in Khandagiri, his house at his native place in Bhadrak’s Narsinghpur and his government quarters in Jharpada and Keonjhar.

Vigilance sources said despite being posted in Keonjhar, Swain was still in possession of the government quarters in Jharpada. Searches were also conducted at his office chamber in Keonjhar and one of his relatives’ house in Laxmisagar.