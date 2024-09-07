Keonjhar jail superintendent faces Vigilance raid for amassing wealth

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Friday carried out simultaneous searches at the property linked to Keonjhar district jail superintendent Satya Prakash Swain in a disproportionate assets case.

Swain, who was earlier the superintendent of Jharpada Special Jail, was found in possession of a four-storey building spread over 3,300 sq/ft in Laxmisagar area, four plots in prime localities of Bhubaneswar, Balangir and Dhenkanal, gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh, bank and postal deposits to the tune of Rs 6.24 lakh, household articles amounting to Rs 14.46 lakh and other assets.

On the day, the anti-corruption agency’s officers carried out searches at seven places linked to Swain in Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar and Bhadrak. Searches were carried out at his houses in Laxmisagar, Khandagiri and native place in Bhadrak’s Narsinghpur besides his government quarters in Jharpada and Keonjhar.

Vigilance sources said despite being posted in Keonjhar, Swain still kept possession of the government quarters in Jharpada. Searches were also conducted at his office chamber in Keonjhar and at his relative’s house in Laxmisagar.

“Swain is being questioned to ascertain the sources through which he amassed such huge wealth. Investigation is underway and action will be initiated accordingly,” said a Vigilance officer.

Sources said Swain had joined as assistant jailor of Kuchinda sub-jail in June, 2001. He was promoted to jail superintendent in May, 2017.