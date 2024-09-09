New norms by Bhubaneswar Development Authority for child-friendly urban spaces in city

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has come up with a draft Child Friendly Public Space Design Regulations 2024 that envisages to make urban spaces in the capital city more inclusive and safer for use by children.
As per the proposed regulations, public spaces are categorised into three sections - platinum, gold and silver - depending on the number of child-friendly criteria they meet. While silver tag is mandatory for the public spaces to make the city child-friendly, these spaces will continue to strive for gold or platinum tag in phases depending on availability of funds.
Sources said the regulations will be applicable for all government and private agencies involved in planning, designing, construction, approval and maintenance of both existing and new public spaces such as parks, streets, playgrounds, building premises and other public infrastructure within BDA jurisdiction.
Under the new regulations, BDA will create child-friendly streets in the city provided with dedicated pedestrian walkways with a minimum elevation of 0.15 to 0.20 metre from carriage way surface, and width of minimum 1.8 metre.
This apart, dedicated cycle tracks having minimum width of 2 metre will also be made available on the streets. The streets will also have multi-utility zones depending on land use to accommodate utilities, resting points and stoppages. Seating spaces will be created on pedestrian walkways at an interval of every 100 metre. The speed limit in streets will also be kept at 15 to 30 kmph.
For parks, the guidelines mandate a dedicated passenger pick-up and drop-off point clearly demarcated within 20 to 50 metre away from the park entrance. The parking lots also need to be connected to pedestrian walkways without any hindrance, while the streets with no central median around the park should be a no overtaking or passing zone. Provision of sheds will also be created near children play area for caregivers to wait and keep an eye on the kids. Besides CCTV cameras need to be installed near play areas for the children.
The BDA has sought objections or suggestions from public on the draft within 15 days.
