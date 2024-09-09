New norms by Bhubaneswar Development Authority for child-friendly urban spaces in city

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has come up with a draft Child Friendly Public Space Design Regulations 2024 that envisages to make urban spaces in the capital city more inclusive and safer for use by children.

As per the proposed regulations, public spaces are categorised into three sections - platinum, gold and silver - depending on the number of child-friendly criteria they meet. While silver tag is mandatory for the public spaces to make the city child-friendly, these spaces will continue to strive for gold or platinum tag in phases depending on availability of funds.

Sources said the regulations will be applicable for all government and private agencies involved in planning, designing, construction, approval and maintenance of both existing and new public spaces such as parks, streets, playgrounds, building premises and other public infrastructure within BDA jurisdiction.

Under the new regulations, BDA will create child-friendly streets in the city provided with dedicated pedestrian walkways with a minimum elevation of 0.15 to 0.20 metre from carriage way surface, and width of minimum 1.8 metre.