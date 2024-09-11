Odisha BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra demands CBI probe into high-profile murders during BJD's rule

BHUBANESWAR : In what can be seen as an attempt to turn the heat on opposition BJD, which has taken an aggressive stance over the law and order situation in the state, senior BJP leader and Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into three high-profile murders that took place when the regional party was in power.

Raising the murder cases of former minister Naba Kishore Das, lady teacher Mamita Meher and VHP leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati during zero hour in the Assembly, Mishra said the investigation by state agencies was not fair. All three murders happened when BJD was in power and the state investigative agencies were not allowed to conduct probe independently, he alleged.

“I have been demanding CBI probe into all the three cases and also the mysterious death of Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the murder of Mamita, as the people have no trust in the investigation process of state police. Investigation into the three cases was done under the influence of BJD government and manipulated. Since CBI is independent, I request the government to hand over the probe to the central agency,” Mishra told mediapersons outside the Assembly.

When pointed out that he was in power now, he said, “I am just a member of the Assembly and not the government. There is nothing wrong to make a request to the government. I was demanding CBI probe when I was in opposition and my position has not changed even after my party has come to power.” On the reports of the judicial commission of inquiry into the murder of Laxmanananda Saraswati, Mishra said he also wants the government to make them public.

BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb said it is surprising a ruling party member is demanding CBI probe when the government has the power to hand over the case to any agency. “Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi holds the Home portfolio. Let him do it. This shows the left hand does not know what the right hand is doing,” Deb said.