Odisha urges Centre to set up maritime university

BHUBANESWAR: Commerce and Transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena on Friday sought the support of Centre for development of ports, maritime infrastructure and establishment of a world-class maritime institute or university in Odisha.

Jena participated at the 20th Maritime State Development Council under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways at Goa reaffirming Odisha’s commitment to the development of its maritime sector in line with India’s broader maritime vision. He called for full cooperation from the Centre and all stakeholders.

Outlining the importance of sustainability in the maritime sector, Jena said that Odisha is aligning its initiatives with the Centre’s Harit Nauka guidelines including the introduction of a 20-seater solar-electric boat in Chilika lake. The state also plans to retrofit 2,696 registered boats into solar-electric hybrid boats to reduce emissions and promote green fuels.

He also drew the attention of ministry for the development of a major port, cruise terminal and marina to leverage Odisha’s 480 km coastline and enhance tourism and maritime connectivity along the eastern coast.

Jena sought assistance for development of fishing harbours, jetties and shifting to green fuel for inland vessels. He proposed for establishment of a state-of-the-art maritime institute or university in the state.