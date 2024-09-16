Army officer booked, fiancee held for assaulting female cops

BHUBANESWAR: An Indian Army officer was booked and his fiancee arrested for allegedly hurling abuses and assaulting three female cops inside Bharatpur police station on Saturday night.

Police said Major Gurvansh Singh of 22 Sikh Regiment, who is posted in West Bengal, and his fiancee Ankita Pradhan (32) were returning in their car from a restaurant in Patia when they overtook a four-wheeler near DLF Cybercity. A few youths in the four-wheeler chased the duo and stopped them. An argument ensued between both the parties, following which the youths reportedly assaulted the couple.

Gurvansh and Ankita then went to Bharatpur police station to lodge a complaint. Sources said the couple was under the influence of alcohol and they started misbehaving with the lady diary charge officer (DCO). They also misbehaved with two other female officers who were present in the police station.

The officers attempted to pacify the erring couple, but Ankita launched a physical attack on them. She bit the ear of an officer before slapping and trying to throttle another. The woman also started throwing various documents and items kept on the tables inside the police station.

Police sources said the couple was not able to properly write their complaint against the unidentified youths as they were intoxicated. “A case was registered against the Army officer and his fiancee Ankita. She was arrested for assaulting the three female officers. Gurvansh was let off after being served a notice,” said an officer of Bharatpur police station.