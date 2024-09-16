Traffic curbs imposed for Modi visit

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate police has imposed restrictions on traffic movement between Jaydev Vihar and Damana during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state capital on Tuesday. The restrictions will remain in force between 7 am and 2 pm or till the PM’s programme at Janata Maidan is over.

Police sources said Modi is expected to reach the city at about 11 am on Tuesday. Though a detailed traffic advisory will be issued by police on Monday, sources said, the commuters will be diverted from Damana Square via Kelucharan Park and Sainik School towards Acharya Vihar.

Commuters will be allowed to travel from Sikharchandi to Fire Station Square via Patharagadia. Those coming from Cuttack will not be allowed to take the Nandankanan Road and will have to travel on National Highway-16 to reach the capital city.

Apart from traffic diversions, police have made tight security arrangements to ensure the event, which is expected to witness a large gathering of about one lakh, passes off smoothly.

Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda told the mediapersons that IGs Shefeen Ahamed and Jai Narayan Pankaj will be in charge of the route lining and IG Praveen Kumar will handle security arrangements at the venue.

“About 11 DCP rank officers, 22 additional DCPs, 66 ACPs, 100 inspectors, 300 officers, 81 platoons of police force, 500 home guards, three special tactical units and two companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be deployed to maintain law and order,” he said.

Sources said that barricades will be erected on the stretch between Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and Janata Maidan and all the by-lanes will be closed. The entire stretch will be declared as no-flying and no-drone zone.