City ready for PM Modi, 1 lakh gathering likely

BHUBANESWAR : The state capital of Bhubaneswar is ready to give a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Tuesday. Around one lakh people are expected to congregate in the city, especially at Janata Maidan, where the prime minister is scheduled to launch the Subhadra Yojana.

Government sources said, the prime minister is scheduled to land at Bhubaneswar airport at around 10.50 am and head for Gadakana to launch the Griha Pravesh of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) beneficiaries. After spending around 30 minutes at the function, he will leave for Janata Maidan where he will launch the Subhadra Yojana between 12 pm and 1 pm.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday visited the venue and took stock of the arrangements and security measures. Along with a grand stage, seating arrangements have been made for around 40,000 people at the maidan. Large LCD panels have been installed around the stage to ensure smooth viewing experience for those attending the event.

However, sources in the CMO said, the gathering would far exceed the expected numbers as people from all parts of the state have shown great enthusiasm for the launch event and will travel to the city. Keeping in view, the possible gathering, separate gates have been made for the general public, Subhadra beneficiaries, VVIPs and VIPs, police commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said.

The security provision has been made as per the bluebook rules. Anti-sabotage checking was carried out in the ground on Monday by the bomb squad and dog squad. Carcade rehearsal was also performed by the police and security staff. With a large number of women beneficiaries of the scheme expected to attend the programme, steps have been taken for deployment of adequate women police personnel at the ground, he said.

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place in parts of the city till the PM’s programmes conclude. The government has declared holiday for all schools and colleges in the city for the PM’s visit. Government offices will also remain closed for the first half of the day.