Utkal University suspends professor for sexual harassment

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Chancellor of Universities and Governor Raghubar Das sought an action taken report (ATR) from the vice-chancellor of Utkal University regarding the sexual harassment of a student, the university on Wednesday placed the accused professor under suspension.

A student of the Applied and Analytical Economics department of Utkal University had accused a faculty member of the department of sexually harassing her when she had gone to his office to collect some books. The student had also alleged that the professor had asked her not to disclose it to anyone. The incident had happened on August 16 and the girl immediately submitted a complaint to vice-chancellor Sabita Acharya.

The vice-chancellor forwarded the complaint to the five-member internal complaints committee (ICC) of the university. However, the ICC allegedly remained silent on the issue. Despite ICC norms, no notice was served to the professor within seven days of receiving the complaint.

After receiving information about the complaint, the Chancellor of Universities sought an ATR from the vice-chancellor on Tuesday, terming the matter as sensitive. Sources said the ICC submitted its report earlier this week and after the Chancellor’s intervention, the accused faculty member was placed under suspension.