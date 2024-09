BHUBANESWAR: Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd (DCBL), a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, has bagged the Pollution Control Appreciation Award - 2024 of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB).

The recognition was awarded to the company for its continued efforts in implementing effective pollution control measures and sound management practices at its Lanjiberna limestone and dolomite mines in the state.

DCBL AED and head (mines) Om Prakash Rao Khelkar received the award from Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia in the presence of chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, additional chief secretary Satyabrata Sahu and OSPCB member secretary K Murugesan.

“This award reinforces our commitment to environmental stewardship and our dedication to creating a positive and lasting impact on the environment and the communities we serve. We are committed to responsible mining and environmental management practices, and prioritize the adoption of fuel-efficient machinery, renewable energy, and conservation of biodiversity as part of our efforts,” said DCBL executive director Chetan Srivastava.