Government to implement SC ruling on child porn

BHUBANESWAR: THE state government announced to make watching and downloading child pornography a criminal offence soon after the Supreme Court’s ruling in this regard on Monday.

In a release, the Women and Child Development department said the Supreme Court ruling reinforces the responsibility of each citizen to protect children, ensuring their safety and well-being. The state firmly asserts that ignorance of the law will no longer serve as a defence for those who exploit or endanger minors. The government plans to enhance coordination with law enforcement agencies to combat dissemination and consumption of child pornography. This includes establishment of task forces to investigate and prosecute such crimes.

In line with the Supreme Court’s recommendations, the state will invest in comprehensive support services for victims of child abuse, providing them with the care and resources they need for recovery. Stating that the government has a zero-tolerance policy towards child sexual exploitation, the department urged citizens to report any suspicious activity to authorities to protect vulnerable children.