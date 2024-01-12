Home Cities Bhubaneswar

World Odia conference logo unveiled

The department will attempt to get the first-of-its-kind initiative recorded in Guinness Book of World Records.

Published: 12th January 2024 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM releasing the logo  ​

Odisha CM releasing the logo  ​

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The logo of the first world Odia language conference - Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani - was unveiled by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday. The tagline of the conference, to be held from February 3 to 5, is ‘Language is the Future’.

“I hope this conference will serve as a good forum for exchange of views among intellectuals, researchers, scholars, and students,” the chief minister said. Stating Odisha is the first linguistic state in modern India, he said Odia language has gained the status of one of the six classical languages. The world Odia conference will discuss the past, present, and future of the Odia language and set goals for its propagation, he added.

In another development, under  Mo School Abhiyan, 1 lakh students will produce 1 lakh articles, stories, poems, essays and more on the theme ‘Mo Katha Mo Kahani’ as a part of the Odia conference. They will produce the write-ups from January 17 to 20 through their Sahitya Srujani students clubs in schools. The department will attempt to get the first-of-its-kind initiative recorded in Guinness Book of World Records.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp