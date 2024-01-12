World Odia conference logo unveiled

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The logo of the first world Odia language conference - Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani - was unveiled by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday. The tagline of the conference, to be held from February 3 to 5, is ‘Language is the Future’.

“I hope this conference will serve as a good forum for exchange of views among intellectuals, researchers, scholars, and students,” the chief minister said. Stating Odisha is the first linguistic state in modern India, he said Odia language has gained the status of one of the six classical languages. The world Odia conference will discuss the past, present, and future of the Odia language and set goals for its propagation, he added.

In another development, under Mo School Abhiyan, 1 lakh students will produce 1 lakh articles, stories, poems, essays and more on the theme ‘Mo Katha Mo Kahani’ as a part of the Odia conference. They will produce the write-ups from January 17 to 20 through their Sahitya Srujani students clubs in schools. The department will attempt to get the first-of-its-kind initiative recorded in Guinness Book of World Records.

