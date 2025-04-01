Congress demands minister’s resignation for forging caste certificate

BHUBANESWAR : Member of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and national coordinator of the party Abhisek Mahananda on Monday demanded dismissal of Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling from the state cabinet for allegedly using a fake caste certificate to pursue his studies and get a government job.

Addressing media conference here, the Congress leader said Mahaling belongs to the Keuta caste which was included in the Scheduled Caste category only in 2002 by a Presidential order.

He wanted to know how the minister obtained the caste certificate which he submitted in school, college and for getting the government job.

The Congress leader alleged that the RDC (Sambalpur) had recently summoned Mahaling to make his position clear during the inquiry into the allegation. But, the minister did not turn up.

Dingar Kumbhar, the complainant, told mediapersons that he had lodged a complaint against the minister on November 24, 2024. He claimed that though the RDC has submitted his report, the state government has not taken any action in this regard. The state government has also not made the RDC report public despite repeated demands, he added.