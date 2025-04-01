Cops assaulted, police vehicle vandalised in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR : In a shocking incident, police in the capital’s Bharatpur area were attacked by locals and their vehicle vandalised following a group clash that erupted over fights between two siblings on Sunday night.

At least three police personnel were injured after residents of Banadurga Sahi within Bharatpur police limits allegedly attacked the cops. They also damaged a police vehicle.

Interestingly, Commissionerate police has been conducting flag marches to maintain law and order during ongoing religious festivals but even after heightened security, attack on the cops has come as a shocker.

Police sources said the group clash had followed a brawl between two brothers, Surjya Moharana, his brother Ashok and their respective families over a property dispute.

Surjya and Ashok are sons of one Bhaskar Moharana who has a house in Banadurga Sahi. However, Surjya does not stay in the same house as he has a long-standing property dispute with his younger brother Ashok.

In fact, both the brothers had lodged complaints against each other over the same matter and Bharatpur police had registered two separate cases on March 26. On Sunday night, Surjya along with his wife, two sons and other relatives went to his father’s house and attacked Ashok. The locals came to Ashok’s rescue and a clash broke out between both the groups. Ashok suffered a hand fracture in the incident.

When police reached the spot after receiving information about the violence, the locals started pelting stones at their vehicle and stopped them from rescuing Surjya and his family members.

Speaking to mediapersons, DCP Jagmohan Meena said one case was registered against the locals for targeting the cops while the other was registered against Surja and his family members for attacking Ashok.

Bharatpur police have arrested Surjya, his wife Arati, two sons - Manoj and Akshya, daughter-in-law Rashmita and brother-in-law Rakesh Kumar Nayak.