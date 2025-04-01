Odisha to witness rains this week, but heat to hit back

BHUBANESWAR : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted a spell of rainfall activity this week even as weather is set to turn worse with above normal heatwave days ahead. The IMD has forecast thunderstorm activity in parts of the state till Sunday.
Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Parts of the state are expected to experience thunderstorm and gusty surface winds in the next six days. The rainfall activity is likely to enhance further from Thursday onwards.”
The regional met office has forecast thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Kandhamal, Boudh and Angul districts on Tuesday.
However after Sunday, sweltering heat is expected to return to the state from second half of next week. In fact, there may not be any respite from the hot and humid weather throughout the summer as the national weather forecaster has forecast above normal day and night temperatures as well as heatwave days between April and June.
In its seasonal outlook for April to June, the IMD said above normal heatwave days are likely over most parts of north and east peninsula, central India, eastern region including Odisha and plains of northwest during the period.