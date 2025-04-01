Odisha to witness rains this week, but heat to hit back

BHUBANESWAR : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted a spell of rainfall activity this week even as weather is set to turn worse with above normal heatwave days ahead. The IMD has forecast thunderstorm activity in parts of the state till Sunday.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Parts of the state are expected to experience thunderstorm and gusty surface winds in the next six days. The rainfall activity is likely to enhance further from Thursday onwards.”

The regional met office has forecast thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Kandhamal, Boudh and Angul districts on Tuesday.