State government procures 74L tonne paddy from 17 lakh farmers this year

The minister said as many as 17.5 lakh farmers had registered for sale of kharif paddy under minimum support price of which, 17 lakh sold their produce and received their payment. In the last kharif marketing season, four lakh farmers could not sell their paddy on account of lapse of tokens. The previous government did not bother to revive the lapsed token even though there was ample time, Patra alleged.

Responding to allegations of ‘katni-chhatni’, the minister said very few complaints had been received this season and all were promptly addressed by taking appropriate action against officials and rice millers concerned. He said the issue was exaggerated by the Opposition to defame the government.

Patra said the farmers were happy this time because they got an additional input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal over and above the minimum support price of Rs 2,300 per quintal, and renewal of the lapsed token. “We will ensure that procurement of rabi paddy which will start from May 1, 2025 goes smoothly and all registered farmers get the enhanced benefit,” Patra said adding, the government has targeted to procure 14 lakh tonne during the season.

Admitting that most of the paddy purchase centres lack infrastructure, the minister said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the proposal to develop all mandis to model mandis.