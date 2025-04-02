BJD to oppose Waqf Bill in Parliament: Sasmit Patra

BHUBANESWAR: With the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 set to be tabled in the Parliament on Wednesday, the BJD has decided to oppose it stating it raises serious concerns over excessive state control, lack of procedural safeguards and ambiguity in dispute resolution.
BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra said the party demands that the government reconsider the Bill’s provisions and introduce necessary safeguards to ensure equitable, just and efficient governance of Waqf properties in India.
“The BJD remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguard the rights of all communities and ensure transparent and just governance. In keeping with this principle, BJD will strongly oppose the Bill in the Parliament,” Patra said adding, the party had raised these concerns in the past.
While the amendments made post-JPC review address some initial concerns, the Bill still falls short in preventing arbitrary classification of Waqf properties and fails to provide a truly independent appellate mechanism, he said.
“The sweeping powers granted to the state government in determining Waqf land status create potential for undue interference,” Patra said and added that the lack of legal and institutional support for Waqf bodies exposes them to bureaucratic delays and mismanagement. BJD stands for constitutional fairness, protection of religious endowments and administrative transparency, he said.
The BJD leader said the party will participate in the discussion of the Bill. RS member Muzibulla Khan will speak on the Bill.