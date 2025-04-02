BJD to oppose Waqf Bill in Parliament: Sasmit Patra

BHUBANESWAR: With the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 set to be tabled in the Parliament on Wednesday, the BJD has decided to oppose it stating it raises serious concerns over excessive state control, lack of procedural safeguards and ambiguity in dispute resolution.

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra said the party demands that the government reconsider the Bill’s provisions and introduce necessary safeguards to ensure equitable, just and efficient governance of Waqf properties in India.

“The BJD remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguard the rights of all communities and ensure transparent and just governance. In keeping with this principle, BJD will strongly oppose the Bill in the Parliament,” Patra said adding, the party had raised these concerns in the past.