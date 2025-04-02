BJD ushered in a new era of development for state: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said Odisha saw a new age of development and progress during his 24-year-long government.

Addressing the Odisha Day celebrations at Sankha Bhawan here, Naveen said it was during the BJD rule that Odia language received classical status, Odia University was established and new chairs were established for research on Odia language in different universities of the country.

Development of the birthplace of Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das and Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das was started under his government, he said and called upon the people to take pride to be an Odia.