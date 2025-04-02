BTech student found dead in Mancheswar area

BHUBANESWAR: A 21-year-old engineering student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mancheswar area of the city on Monday.

Police said the deceased, Arnab Mukherjee, was a third year BTech student of KIIT university and hailed from Bankura district in West Bengal.

On Monday afternoon, a security staff of an under-construction multi-storey building saw Mukherjee lying near the site and informed police. He was rushed to the Capital hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police said CCTV footages showed Mukherjee walking out of the institution during the daytime. They suspect he accessed the under-construction building from the back side as CCTV footage confirmed he did not enter the premises from the front gate.

After confirming his identity, police contacted his parents. “An UD case has been registered and probe launched to find under what circumstance the incident happened,” an investigating official said. The body of the deceased will be handed over to the parents after postmortem, he added.