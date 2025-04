BHUBANESWAR: CM Mohan Charan Majhi joined the viral Studio Ghibli art trend and shared an animated image of himself paying tributes to Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das on Tuesday.

The chief minister visited Satyabhamapur on the occasion of Odisha Divas celebration in the village which is the birthplace of Madhusudan Das.

He posted an AI image of himself and wrote, “Satyabhamapur is not just the birthplace of Madhubabu but a pilgrimage for every Odia. I respectfully bow down to the great soul who fought against all odds to give us a unique identity.” The Ghibli trend has caught up with almost all leaders including the PM.