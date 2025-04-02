Governor urges Youth to lead state’s progress

BHUBANESWAR: Youth of Odisha are the true architects of the state’s future, said Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Tuesday.

Addressing the Odisha Divas celebration at Raj Bhavan here, he emphasised the role of young minds in shaping Odisha’s progress and lauded the government’s initiatives in skill development, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation.

“Odisha’s startup ecosystem is thriving, and the rise of women-led enterprises is a testament to inclusive growth. Youth will shape an Odisha that is not just developed but a beacon of excellence, innovation, and leadership,” he said.

The Governor highlighted the state’s industrial potential, as showcased through the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha conclave, which attracted significant investments.

He also spoke about the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conclave, which has strengthened Odisha’s global connections, fostering new opportunities for trade, technology, and talent exchange.

These initiatives, he noted, are positioning Odisha as a key driver of India’s economic growth.