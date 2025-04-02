MDM for students of Class IX and X, nutri-rich laddoos for all launched

BHUBANESWAR: Provision of mid-day meals (MDM) for students of Class IX and X and distribution of nutrition-rich laddoos to all students was started in all the government schools across the state on the occasion of Odisha Divas on Tuesday.

School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond launched the two new initiatives under Mukhyamantri Poshan Yojana (MM-POSHAN) at Government Girls High School at Umerkote in Nabarangpur district.

As per the revised MDM menu, students of Class I to Class X were served laddoos along with rice and soya bean curry. The minister also shared the meal with the students.