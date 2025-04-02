Odisha is the aluminium capital of the world, says Vedanta chief

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal on Tuesday termed Odisha as the aluminium capital of the world and asserted that the company will continue to play a significant role in fulfilling its dream of becoming a developed state.
Extending warm wishes to people of the state on the occasion of Odisha Divas, he appreciated the enduring contribution of the Odia people in strengthening India’s presence on the global stage through their dedication and talent. Odisha’s distinctive identity has been shaped by its spiritual depth, traditional arts, cuisine, and rich landscapes. The state will immensely benefit from its cultural legacy, vibrant heritage and continued developmental strides, he said.
Agarwal said the state has carved out a significant place for India globally, thanks to its immense natural resources both on the surface and underground. “We have already invested over Rs 1 lakh crore here. But for us, our responsibility goes beyond business that begins with the well-being of local communities and ensuring sustainable growth,” he maintained.
Vedanta Aluminium is operating a 3.5 MTPA alumina refinery at Lanjigarh and one of the largest aluminium smelters globally in Jharsuguda. The company has committed Rs 25,000 crore in new investments, aimed at expanding operations and generating employment, infrastructure, and technological advancement.
Recently, the high-level clearance authority headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved two projects worth Rs 91,528 crore of Vedanta Ltd. The company has proposed to invest Rs 50,537 crore for setting up a six million tonne per annum (MTPA) alumina refinery and a greenfield 1.2 MTPA aluminium smelter with an investment of Rs 40,991 crore in Rayagada district.
“It brings me great pride that we could fulfil the dream of bringing prosperity to Kalahandi. Every home there has experienced a positive change,” Agarwal added.