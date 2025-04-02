Odisha is the aluminium capital of the world, says Vedanta chief

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal on Tuesday termed Odisha as the aluminium capital of the world and asserted that the company will continue to play a significant role in fulfilling its dream of becoming a developed state.

Extending warm wishes to people of the state on the occasion of Odisha Divas, he appreciated the enduring contribution of the Odia people in strengthening India’s presence on the global stage through their dedication and talent. Odisha’s distinctive identity has been shaped by its spiritual depth, traditional arts, cuisine, and rich landscapes. The state will immensely benefit from its cultural legacy, vibrant heritage and continued developmental strides, he said.

Agarwal said the state has carved out a significant place for India globally, thanks to its immense natural resources both on the surface and underground. “We have already invested over Rs 1 lakh crore here. But for us, our responsibility goes beyond business that begins with the well-being of local communities and ensuring sustainable growth,” he maintained.