Drumstick joins the export basket to Dubai

BHUBANESWAR: After dragon fruit and papaya, Odisha recorded its first-ever international export of drumstick along with pointed gourd to Dubai on Wednesday.

The consignment of around 910 kg from Rayagada district was shipped via Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA). Regional director (east) of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Sitakanta Mandal flagged off the consignment.

Drumstick, often referred to as a superfood, is globally recognised for its exceptional nutritional value, being rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. “The drumstick grown in Odisha are known for its high potency of bioactive compounds due to the region’s unique agro-climatic conditions which enhance its medicinal and nutritional properties. This quality makes it an ideal export commodity with significant demand in international markets,” he said.

Swornajyoti Farmers Producer Company Ltd, an FPO from Rayagada, promoted by Harsha Trust and supported by NABARD exported the vegetables which were facilitated by the Promotion and Stabilisation of Farmer Producer Organisations (PSFPO).

Odisha has successfully exported over 52 tonne of fresh fruits and vegetables, including mangoes, okra, bitter gourd, ivy gourd, long beans, green papaya, and dragon fruit, sourced from more than 20 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) across the state.

After deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo exported four quintal of dragon fruits to Dubai in September last year, women farmers from Dhenkanal exported one tonne of premium quality green papaya to London, last month, drawing appreciations from various quarters.

In order to support and scale up agricultural exports, the government is prioritising cold storage infrastructure and logistics enhancements. The state has launched a cold storage policy, offering up to 70 per cent subsidy for entrepreneurs setting up climate-friendly, solar-powered cold storages.

CGM of NABARD SK Talukdar stressed the significance of selecting the right products for the right markets based on international demand and standards. “If quality is ensured, every vegetable and fruit from the state can be exported,” he said.

Apart from APEDA, Palladium has been supporting the government towards increasing the volume of Odisha’s fresh produce exports. The two agencies in collaboration with the Agriculture and MSME departments have provided comprehensive handholding and support to FPOs to scale up mango exports from the state this season.