Members voice cancer concern in western Odisha

In order to encourage them to go for organic fertilisers to improve the soil health and crop yield, the state has been promoting integrated nutrient management which uses a combination of organic, inorganic and bio-fertilisers through the Balabhadra Jaibika Chasa Mission. While the mission is piloted in a few districts like Kandhamal and Malkangiri, the department is making efforts to expand it to other districts with an aim to increase the area of biotic farming.

Once the farmers are convinced that production and productivity of agricultural products are in no way less by use of bio-fertilisers, and biotic farming is more friendly to environment and health, they will not go for chemical fertilisers, Harichandan said.

He said the state government is also encouraging farmers to take up ‘dhanicha’ (Sesbania) farming, which is primarily used as a green manure to improve soil health and fertility. The government is giving ‘dhanicha’ seeds free of cost and incentive of Rs 400 per hectare of cultivation of the green manure crop.

Expressing concern over increasing cancer-related cases in Balangir and the undivided Sambalpur districts, Opposition deputy leader in Assembly Prasanna Acharya urged the minister to take immediate action to restrict the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides.