Odisha government to distribute 3.52 crore health cards

BHUBANESWAR: Amid challenges for smooth integration of state-funded Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) with the national health scheme, the Odisha government is gearing up to roll out Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) next week.

The much-awaited national health coverage scheme, initially planned to be launched in the state on the occasion of Odisha Divas, has been rescheduled owing to the proposed visit of Union minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda to the state on April 11 and 12. Odisha will be 34th state to implement the scheme.

As many as 3.52 crore people from 1.08 crore families will be covered under the combined schemes, likely to be named as AB-GJAY. As per the eligibility criteria, around 67.8 lakh families will be covered under AB-PMJAY and the state government will cover the remaining beneficiaries under GJAY.