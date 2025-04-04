CM Mohan Majhi launches 14 industrial projects worth Rs 5,770 crore

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 14 industrial projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 5,770 crore, promising to generate over 37,030 employment opportunities.

The projects span over sectors like food processing, textile, apparel and technical textile, mechanical and electrical capital goods, packaging and refractory. Leading business firms such as Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Pvt Ltd, Polimiroir India Pvt Ltd, and Shalimar Glass Works Pvt Ltd, IFGL Refractories Limited were among the key participants.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “These projects are more than industrial units, they are growth engines for our state, employment generators for our youth, and milestones in our journey to a Samrudh Odisha. We are building an Odisha that is productive, inclusive, sustainable and globally competitive.”

He said the launching of the projects within two months of completion of the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, highlighted the state government’s commitment towards converting investment intents into actionable projects and its focus on ease and speed of doing business.

The chief minister also assured all possible support to the investors for timely grounding of their projects while ensuring that the benefits of industrialisation reach every corner of the state.

Emphasising the state’s focus on industrial infrastructure development, skill enhancement, and regional industrial diversification, Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain said, “Our government is committed to attracting investment and also ensuring timely grounding and service delivery.”

With new industrial parks, modernised ITIs and global partnerships in skilling and new-age manufacturing, the state is now ready to lead industrial resurgence under Purvodaya, Swain added.

After the ground-breaking ceremony at Haldiapada Industrial Park, the chief minister proceeded to Khurda One Industrial Estate where he laid the foundation stone for Nestlé India’s mega food factory followed by the inauguration of Varun Beverages’ state-of-the-art production facility.

Majhi also visited the under-construction facility of Trimetro Garments India Pvt Ltd (EPIC Group) at the Khurda Textile Park, Kalibeti where he laid the foundation stone for workers’ hostel facilities to support apparel cluster development.