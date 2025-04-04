Governor calls upon NCC cadets to work for nation’s progress

CUTTACK: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday called upon the NCC cadets to continue striving for excellence and contribute towards the nation’s progress with discipline, dedication and patriotism.
Addressing the closing ceremony of the mega NCC Cyclothon and 76th Raising Day celebrations of NCC Group Headquarters in Cuttack, he lauded the determination and resilience of the NCC cadets who participated in the mega cyclothon, covering 850 km and 15 districts in 23 days, to spread the message of fitness, discipline, patriotism, and national pride.
“The dedicated efforts of the cadets towards spreading awareness on emerging social causes such as environmental conservation, women empowerment, prevention of drug abuse, digital literacy etc., as well as promoting the progressive initiatives of the state government are commendable,” Kambhampati said.
After inaugurating the newly-renovated NCC Group Headquarters building, the Governor also visited the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) and various units in the Old Secretariat complex, where he witnessed firsthand the developmental activities undertaken to improve the infrastructure and services available to NCC personnel.
Congratulating the NCC Group Headquarters, Cuttack on the occasion, Kambhampati acknowledged its rich legacy of nurturing leadership and character among the youth of Odisha, while appreciating the relentless efforts of Group Commander Colonel Satyabrata Swain in transforming the CSD into a world-class facility, ensuring improved services and support for ex-servicemen, NCC personnel and their families.
Speaking on the occasion, Colonel Swain lauded the cadets’ efforts and acknowledged the critical role played by the Commerce and Transport department and Odisha Juba Prashikshan Trust (OJPT), a dedicated non-profit organisation, in making the cyclothon a resounding success.
“This event is a testament to the power of collective effort and dedication. Our young cadets have not only covered miles on their bicycles but have also bridged gaps in awareness and societal transformation,” Swain said. Commodore Mahesh Rahangdale, Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate, Odisha, who graced the occasion as a distinguished guest, also spoke.