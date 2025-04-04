Governor calls upon NCC cadets to work for nation’s progress

CUTTACK: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday called upon the NCC cadets to continue striving for excellence and contribute towards the nation’s progress with discipline, dedication and patriotism.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the mega NCC Cyclothon and 76th Raising Day celebrations of NCC Group Headquarters in Cuttack, he lauded the determination and resilience of the NCC cadets who participated in the mega cyclothon, covering 850 km and 15 districts in 23 days, to spread the message of fitness, discipline, patriotism, and national pride.

“The dedicated efforts of the cadets towards spreading awareness on emerging social causes such as environmental conservation, women empowerment, prevention of drug abuse, digital literacy etc., as well as promoting the progressive initiatives of the state government are commendable,” Kambhampati said.