In U-turn, BJD asks MPs to act on conscience

BHUBANESWAR: A day after announcing that the party will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha, the BJD on Thursday made a significant change in its stand and asked its MPs to exercise their conscience during voting.

Announcing the decision in a post on X, BJD Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the party has issued no whip on party MPs in connection with the Bill.

“Our party, having taken these views into careful consideration, has entrusted our hon’ble members in the Rajya Sabha with the responsibility of exercising their conscience in the best interest of justice, harmony and the rights of all communities, should the Bill come up for voting,” Patra wrote.

Earlier, Patra had stated that the BJD will oppose the Bill in the Parliament.