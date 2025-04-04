Notice to government on girl’s death in dog attack

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notices to the state government on the case of a six-year-old girl who was attacked and brutally killed by a pack of stray dogs at Soriguda under Borigumma police station limits in Koraput district on December 24, 2024.

Chandini Harijan was playing in the verandah of her house on the village road side when the stray dogs mauled her.

She was declared dead on arrival at the Kumuliput hospital. Justice AK Mohapatra issued notices on Wednesday on the petition filed by Premika Harijan (40), mother of Chandini seeking `25 lakh compensation for her daughter’s tragic death.

Premika, a daily wage earner filed the petition on March 17, 2025.