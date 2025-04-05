40 new e-buses included in Ama Bus fleet in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday included 40 more e-buses to the existing fleet of Ama buses in the capital region.

The new buses were flagged off by Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra at the Gadakana depot of the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT).

“The new e-buses have been included to the Ama bus fleet as part of state government’s commitment to enhance urban transportation, ensuring eco-friendly and efficient mobility solutions for citizens. This expansion is a significant step towards realising the vision of Viksit Odisha and building a greener future,” Mahapatra said.

With over three lakh people relying on this service daily, Mahapatra said the addition of more buses will also enhance accessibility, convenience, and the overall public transportation network of CRUT in the capital region. Currently CRUT’s fleet of 560 buses in capital region, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur include 180 electric buses, reinforcing the state government’s focus on eco-friendly mobility solutions, he said.