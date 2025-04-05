BJD has surrendered to BJP, says state Congress chief

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress came down heavily on the BJD for changing its decision to oppose the the Waqf Bill and go for conscience vote which it said was indirect support to the NDA government.

OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das told mediapersons that the BJD which followed the ideology of late Biju Patnaik and also claimed to be secular, has completely surrendered to the BJP. “They (BJD) have saffronised themselves. I will not be surprised if the BJD merges with the BJP,” he added.

Das said that the BJD parliamentary party had earlier decided to oppose the Bill. “We had also heard that the party would boycott the RS during voting on the issue. Suddenly, the party changed its stand and decided to go for conscience vote. BJD’s decision has tarnished the image of Naveen Patnaik and the party,” he added.

The OPCC president said this has again proved that the BJD and BJP are hand-in-glove and have understanding on everything. The budget session of the Odisha Assembly which was adjourned sine die on Thursday had also proved it. Congress legislature party leader Ram Chandra Kadam also criticised the BJD on the issue and said Naveen Patnaik has compromised with the BJP government at the Centre for some reason which he can only explain.