CCEA nod to two railway projects worth Rs 5K crore for Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Two railway lines from Odisha worth Rs 5,104 crore were among the four projects approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday.
The projects that got the cabinet nod are third and fourth Sambalpur-Jarapada lines with 227 track km, and Jharsuguda-Sason third and fourth lines of 87 track km.
Railway sources said the third and fourth lines between Jarapada and Sambalpur will serve as a major artery for the extremely busy Talcher-Angul-Sambalpur-Paradip routes. Besides enabling movement of more passenger and freight trains, the lines, to be laid at a cost of Rs 3,917 crore, will increase economic activities in the region.
The 127 km lines will pass through 11 stations while four major bridges, 418 minor bridges, four road over bridges, and 91 road under bridges will be constructed to facilitate 27 million tonne of additional cargo and more express and high speed trains.
The CCEA also approved the third and fourth lines between Sambalpur (Sason) and Jharsuguda at a cost of Rs 1,187 crore. This 35 km freight corridor will enable movement of passengers and cargo in an integrated way. Faster movement of trains on Howrah-Mumbai route will improve economic activities and bring logistics efficiency in the region.
Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The enhanced line capacity will improve mobility, efficiency and service reliability. These multi-tracking projects will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections.”
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi thanked the prime minister and the Railway minister for the two projects.
“The way important projects are getting sanctioned for Odisha, one can realise the enhanced priority of the Centre. The state will definitely develop as a growth engine of the country under the PM’s guidance,” he said.