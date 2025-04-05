CCEA nod to two railway projects worth Rs 5K crore for Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Two railway lines from Odisha worth Rs 5,104 crore were among the four projects approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday.

The projects that got the cabinet nod are third and fourth Sambalpur-Jarapada lines with 227 track km, and Jharsuguda-Sason third and fourth lines of 87 track km.

Railway sources said the third and fourth lines between Jarapada and Sambalpur will serve as a major artery for the extremely busy Talcher-Angul-Sambalpur-Paradip routes. Besides enabling movement of more passenger and freight trains, the lines, to be laid at a cost of Rs 3,917 crore, will increase economic activities in the region.

The 127 km lines will pass through 11 stations while four major bridges, 418 minor bridges, four road over bridges, and 91 road under bridges will be constructed to facilitate 27 million tonne of additional cargo and more express and high speed trains.