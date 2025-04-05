Cop dog an instrument, not witness, rules Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has observed that police dog is not a witness but a mere “tracking instrument” with the handler reporting its behaviour, owing to which its evidence cannot be relied upon to prove guilt in the absence of proper procedural safeguards and corroboration.

The division bench of Justices BP Routray and Chittaranjan Dash said, “Since the dog cannot testify in court, its handler must provide evidence regarding the dog’s behaviour. This introduces a layer of hearsay, as the handler is merely interpreting the dog’s reactions rather than providing direct evidence.”

The ruling was given recently in a judgment which dismissed the petition filed by the state government challenging the acquittal of the accused in a rape and murder case by the Fast Track Court of Adhoc Additional Sessions Judge, Bhubaneswar on January 7, 2005.

The rape and murder of a minor girl had occurred under Lingaraj police station limits on May 1, 2003. For investigation, the services of a scientific officer and a police dog was requisitioned. The involvement of the accused was inferred as the police dog consistently tracked a scent trail from the location where the body of the minor girl was found, to his shop and nearby tubewell.