Man hacked to death by four after argument in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate police’s gloating over the success in busting a gang of inter-state robbers after an encounter late on Thursday night would have just ended, when a 42-year-old man was brutally hacked to death by miscreants at Jatni, on the outskirts of the city.

Sources said at least four miscreants attacked Manas Dalei with sharp weapons near his house at about 2 am. Dalei, a resident of Badanuagaon, sustained serious head injury and succumbed.

The brutal murder took place in Sandhapur area reportedly over past enmity. Dalei was a supplier of sand, gravel and bricks. The accused persons reportedly had a heated exchange with Dalei over the mobile phone before the incident. Dalei went to the spot to confront them when the argument reportedly turned ugly and he was attacked by the miscreants with sharp weapons.

On receiving the information, police arrived at the crime scene and shifted Dalei to Capital Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. “A case of murder was registered and the identities of the culprits have been established. Two suspects have been detained and their interrogation is continuing,” said Bhubaneswar DCP, Jagmohan Meena.

Meena said, police investigating if the dispute between the attackers and the victim was related to business, money or any other reason.

Three teams have been formed to nab all the accused persons involved in the crime. Dalei is survived by his wife and three children.

While police has claiming to be acting tough against the anti-socials, this is the third murder in Bhubaneswar in less than a month. Two persons were allegedly murdered in broad daylight in the capital city during Holi celebrations on March 15. Similarly, the city was rocked by a ghastly murder, when a 32-year-old man was hacked to death in full public view on January 8 morning on railway over-bridge near Rasulgarh square.