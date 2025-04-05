OIL, CMC sign pact for biogas plant at Odisha's Jagatpur

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has signed a concessionaire agreement with Oil India Limited (OIL) for the design, financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of a 200 tonne-per-day (TPD) municipal solid waste (MSW)-based compressed biogas (CBG) plant at Jagatpur.

Executive director of OIL Ranjan Goswami and CMC commissioner Anam Charan Patra signed the MoU in the presence of Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Friday.

According to the MoU, OIL will set up a 200 TPD municipal solid waste-based CBG plant, scalable to 300 TPD in the next three to five years at Jagatpur with an investment of `150 crore. The facility will process organic municipal solid waste to produce CBG, contributing to clean energy and sustainable urban waste management.

The CMC has identified 11.88 acre land at ward no-49 for the facility. The plant is expected to be operational within 24 months. It will generate 70-80 direct jobs besides indirect employment opportunities.

While the CMC will ensure the daily supply of 200 TPD segregated wet waste, OIL will handle the design, financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of the plant. The project will function under a 25-year agreement, with OIL paying Rs 5.14 lakh per year as land rent to CMC.

“The partnership between OIL and the CMC marks a crucial step towards sustainable urban waste management in Odisha, promoting a circular economy and green energy transition and also aligns with India’s Net-Zero goals, Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, thereby promoting a circular economy while enhancing urban waste management in Cuttack,” Mahapatra said.