OSDMA, SDMA merger plan to boost disaster management

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to streamline and strengthen the disaster mitigation ecosystem, the state government is learnt to be planning to merge the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Sources said a proposal for the integration is being prepared by the Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) department which will be submitted to the government for consideration and approval soon.

OSDMA, a first-of-its-kind body then, was set up by the state government as an autonomous organisation in December 1999 just after the Super Cyclone which caused unimaginable destruction in the state’s the coastal districts and claimed nearly 10,000 lives. It was registered as Odisha State Disaster Mitigation Authority under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, as a non-profit making charitable institution but later rechristened as the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority by the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD-BJP alliance government in 2008.