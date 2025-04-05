Varsity status for more colleges in Odisha, distance education roadmap to raise GER

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to draw more students towards higher education, the state government has decided to provide university status to more colleges, and expand distance education programmes in public universities.

After the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was passed in the Assembly following a marathon discussion that lasted till Thursday morning, the Higher Education department plans to prepare a roadmap to introduce distance learning courses in universities that are yet to start it, besides strengthening the existing distance learning system in such institutions.

The bill which will now be called Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2024, has a new clause on distance education system. Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the clause has been included in order to increase the gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education. This will also address the gaps in accessing quality higher education, particularly for students in remote and underserved regions, he said. Odisha’s gross enrolment ratio is around 20.7 pc while the national GER is 27.3 pc.

Further, the government plans to introduce a provision to facilitate establishment of more universities in the state, either through the creation of new universities or by upgrading the existing higher education institutions to university status for increasing the GER.