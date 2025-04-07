BMC to now make quarterly list of big holding tax defaulters

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will now issue a quarterly list of big holding tax defaulters whose pending dues have run into crores of rupees.

An official from the revenue wing of the corporation said a decision to this effect was taken following a meeting chaired by mayor Sulochana Das on Thursday.

In March first week, the civic body had identified 31 big holding tax defaulters, whose combined dues had piled up to over Rs 45 crore, and made their names public, though it was taken back from the public platforms later. The corporation managed to collect around 50 per cent pending dues from the big defaulters following this move, the official said.

“Against the target of Rs 110 crore towards holding tax, the BMC also managed to collect Rs 101 crore in 2024-25 fiscal. In 2025-26 too, we have a target of collecting at least Rs 119.5 crore revenue towards holding tax. The quarterly list is expected to remind big defaulters about timely payment of the tax and improve BMC’s revenue collection,” he said.

The BMC has already announced a 5 per cent rebate to taxpayers who pay the holding tax for 2025-26 fiscal in advance and online by April 30. Those paying the tax in advance and in online mode via Bhubaneswar.me website will be entitled to a 5 per cent rebate.